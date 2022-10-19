Cool for another day, then much warmer into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After an unusually cold start this morning that had some areas flirting with record lows, temperatures remain cool this afternoon, even with generally sunny skies. Highs will top out in the mid 60s for most. Winds will be noticeably lighter than yesterday, running 5-10 miles per hour out of the north.

One More Cold Morning

High pressure will provide one more unusually cold morning start on Thursday as lows again dip into the mid 30s. We’ll flirt with another record low in Baton Rouge, with the record standing at 35 degrees, set in 1989. Frost may be a bit more widespread due to calm winds and slightly higher moisture levels.

Much Warmer This Weekend

As the deep trough over the eastern U.S. that has given us the cold weather over the last couple of days lifts out to the northeast, it will be replaced by building high pressure from the Gulf of Mexico. The end result will be a significant warm-up, with highs ranging from the low to mid 80s from Friday into the weekend. Weather looks just about perfect for Live After Five again this week, with mainly clear skies, and temperatures falling from the upper 70s into the upper 60s.

Homecoming Forecasts

It’s a homecoming Saturday for both LSU and Southern this week and weather should cooperate. LSU’s game against Ole Miss kicking off at 2:30 will see temperatures in the low 80s falling into the mid 70s by the end of the game. And Southern’s 4 p.m. kickoff on the Bluff will see temperatures in the low 80s falling into the upper 60s. Rain will not be an issue for either game.

Looking Ahead

Mild weather will continue into the first half of next week, with our next cold front on track to arrive by Wednesday. Early indications point toward a decent chance of rain along the front, followed by a modest cool-down in its wake.

