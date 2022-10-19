Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Adderall shortage impacts pharmacies

Adderall shortage
Adderall shortage(Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Adderall is used by kids, students, and adults to help them with symptoms of ADD and ADHD, such as limited attention and hyperactivity.

Right now, there is a manufacturer shortage of the biggest maker of Adderall, Teva Pharmaceuticals, according to officials.

“Phones are ringing off the hook of people looking for it. We’re constantly getting people walking in looking for it, making you feel like you’re not doing enough because you want to serve everyone. You want to be able to provide the medication for everyone, but it’s just not available,” Eric Peters, owner of Lagniappe Pharmacy, said.

Peters says people are going everywhere to try to fill their prescriptions.

“We’re trying to make sure that we can take care of most of our regular patients that normally feel at the pharmacy. But currently, we’re getting so many people coming in that don’t normally feel at this pharmacy or any other lagniappe pharmacies. We’re trying to take care of many people as we can,” Peters explained.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the shortage mainly impacts the immediate-release type of Adderall.

“There are some alternatives that people can switch over to besides Adderall that will treat ADD and ADHD. Many of them are extended-release type preparations, but many of those medications are also brand name medications, so it comes with a higher cost,” Peters added.

Because Adderall is a controlled substance, even pharmacies can only order a limited amount.

He encourages patients to keep calling different pharmacies or ask their doctor about alternatives.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 19
NWS issues another FREEZE WARNING; warming trend carries into weekend
Kevin Gremillion Jr.,15
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen
Ajante Jackson
Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Tuesday,...
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen