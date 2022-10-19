Adderall shortage impacts pharmacies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Adderall is used by kids, students, and adults to help them with symptoms of ADD and ADHD, such as limited attention and hyperactivity.

Right now, there is a manufacturer shortage of the biggest maker of Adderall, Teva Pharmaceuticals, according to officials.

“Phones are ringing off the hook of people looking for it. We’re constantly getting people walking in looking for it, making you feel like you’re not doing enough because you want to serve everyone. You want to be able to provide the medication for everyone, but it’s just not available,” Eric Peters, owner of Lagniappe Pharmacy, said.

Peters says people are going everywhere to try to fill their prescriptions.

“We’re trying to make sure that we can take care of most of our regular patients that normally feel at the pharmacy. But currently, we’re getting so many people coming in that don’t normally feel at this pharmacy or any other lagniappe pharmacies. We’re trying to take care of many people as we can,” Peters explained.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the shortage mainly impacts the immediate-release type of Adderall.

“There are some alternatives that people can switch over to besides Adderall that will treat ADD and ADHD. Many of them are extended-release type preparations, but many of those medications are also brand name medications, so it comes with a higher cost,” Peters added.

Because Adderall is a controlled substance, even pharmacies can only order a limited amount.

He encourages patients to keep calling different pharmacies or ask their doctor about alternatives.

