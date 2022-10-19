81-year-old Walker man killed in two-vehicle crash

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - An elderly man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Cane Market Road east of Walker north, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP states that Freddie Minton, 81, was traveling south on Friendship Road and at the same time, a Ford Excursion was headed west on Cane Market Road when Minton failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Excursion.

Officials say that Minton was not restrained at the time of the crash, and succumbed to his fatal injuries at the scene. The driver of the Excursion was properly restrained and transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

