1 taken to hospital in serious condition after crash involving BRPD unit

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a Baton Rouge Police...
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a Baton Rouge Police Department unit on Shelley Street at North Foster Drive on Oct. 19, 2022.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to emergency responders.

A BRPD spokesman said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive.

According to emergency responders, one person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

They added that the officer driving the unit was not taken to the hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

