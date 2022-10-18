Utility stormwater fee in BR pushed back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of you still have questions ahead of that metro council vote next week to put more of your money toward fixing the parish’s stormwater problems.

District 5 councilman, Darryl Hurst says I tell people, I can’t tell you something I don’t know. We are looking for answers as well.

Hurst admits it is really just a guessing game right now as to if this will help prevent your home from flooding down the line.

“Questions are key. It is 12 of us and over 400,000 citizens of Baton Rouge. We want to get the emails and phone calls,” explains Hurst.

He says they are fielding numerous calls and emails a day.

“My hope is updated presentations to show so we can take some fear away and explain the impact it will have on them,” Hurst continued.

The proposal by the mayor’s office is reportedly for all property owners, including businesses and industry as well.

The goal is to help fund long-term drainage and water quality maintenance strategies, as well as catch up on the backlog of drainage projects, according to officials.

“We put a proposal together that was fair and equal as possible and is sustainable long term,” Mark Armstrong, Communications Director for East Baton Rouge Parish said.

Hurst says residents want to know why if they have to pay, why can’t they have a say as in vote for this fee themselves.

“We are hearing there is a short time frame to get this done,” Hurst added.

