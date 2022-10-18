Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Two schools in Ascension Parish experiencing water disruptions

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two schools in Ascension Parish are experiencing disruptions in water service, according to school officials.

The issues are at Dutchtown Primary and Dutchtown Middle, officials added. As a result, Dutchtown Primary will dismiss early at 1:30 p.m., and Dutchtown Middle will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m.

School officials say they will provide bottled water for students and staff and will make adjustments to school meals.

According to leaders, parents and guardians will be kept updated on the situation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, October 18
Child injured in EBR crash involving school buses, officials say
Public forum featuring Baker election candidates planned
Three persons of interest sought in Bogalusa stadium fatal shooting investigation
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified