Two schools in Ascension Parish experiencing water disruptions

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two schools in Ascension Parish are experiencing disruptions in water service, according to school officials.

The issues are at Dutchtown Primary and Dutchtown Middle, officials added. As a result, Dutchtown Primary will dismiss early at 1:30 p.m., and Dutchtown Middle will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m.

School officials say they will provide bottled water for students and staff and will make adjustments to school meals.

According to leaders, parents and guardians will be kept updated on the situation.

