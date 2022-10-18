Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the truck believed to be at the center of a road rage beating in Ascension Parish.

The incident on Causey Road in Prairieville Sunday night left a handicapped cancer patient hospitalized.

The video shows the truck believed to be owned by the person who committed the beating, believed to be an early 2000 model Ford truck with undercarriage neon lights that are possibly blue or purple colored.

The driver’s side mirror may also be damaged.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained the video from a store’s surveillance footage that shows the truck passing the store minutes after the assault Sunday night.

Deputies say the victim, identified as 59-year-old Scott Gray, was driving down a narrow stretch of road, when one of his side mirrors clipped the side mirror of another driver, causing the other driver’s mirror to fall off.

When Gray pulled over to exchange information with the other driver, that’s when investigators say things took a turn for the worse.

“Our victim is the one that stopped, hoping that the other guy would turn back around and come back and stop, and they could share information or make a police report,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. “That’s what he thought was going to happen. But when the suspect got there, it was anything but that. It was very cruel, very rude and maybe it’s your fault, and you’re going to pay for the damage to my vehicle.”

“As far as we know, he just remembers getting get hit once and then it was lights out after that. He doesn’t remember anything,” said family members.

Deputies believe the other driver beat the victim, who was found unconscious on the side of the road. They added the victim told detectives the person who attacked him was a Black man.

“Insurance would’ve paid for another mirror,” family members told WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ on Monday. “There was no need to get violent and crazy.”

Gray is in a hospital with three facial fractures, an eye laceration that has severed his tear duct, and his face is filled with bruises.

His family says Gray was put at an unfair advantage, being that he is not only battling Stage 4 Melanoma, but has one leg from a motorcycle accident decades ago.

Gray was supposed to be in Houston this week for treatment at MD Anderson.

“That’s a lot of time of recovery. That’s more time robbed from my dad, from us. He’s battling cancer, he doesn’t have long with us, and he just robbed more time from all of us,” said family members.

“The guy left him there and he was unconscious when they found him. A monster would do something like this. Someone that doesn’t have God in their heart would do something like this,” said family members.

Sheriff Webre said two witnesses have come forward with information about the aggressor’s vehicle.

“It’s certainly mean-spirited. It’s certainly not how we want to see people act in our community. It’s uncivil that’s for sure,” said Sheriff Webre.

We’re told the driver could face a second-degree battery charge for the brutal beatdown on the side of the road.

“It should not be tolerated anywhere,” said Webre.

If you have any information that can assist detectives with the case, call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 or the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636. You can remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward.

The family stated that the first surgery went well for Gray and it may be another week before the next surgery on his fractures can be done once swelling has gone down.

