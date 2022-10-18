Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Public forum featuring Baker election candidates planned

A public forum featuring candidates running in upcoming elections is planned to take place in Baker.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A public forum featuring candidates running in upcoming elections is planned to take place in Baker.

The forum is expected to be at the Baker Municipal Auditorium on Groom Road at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Organizers include the Baker Rotary Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Baker Chamber of Commerce, and more.

Candidates will be allowed three minutes to win over voters. Audience members will also get the opportunity to meet with the candidates following the forum.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Crash in EBR reportedly involved school bus, officials say
Three persons of interest sought in Bogalusa stadium fatal shooting investigation
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
Baton Rouge area doctors are concerned that people are becoming lax about COVID-19 precautions.
YOUR HEALTH: Predicting COVID-19 in your town
BBB: Keep cybercriminals away from you and your business