Public forum featuring Baker election candidates planned

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A public forum featuring candidates running in upcoming elections is planned to take place in Baker.

The forum is expected to be at the Baker Municipal Auditorium on Groom Road at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Organizers include the Baker Rotary Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Baker Chamber of Commerce, and more.

Candidates will be allowed three minutes to win over voters. Audience members will also get the opportunity to meet with the candidates following the forum.

