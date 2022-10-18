Plaquemine Police Chief says he won’t resign, grand jury pending

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine’s police chief does not plan to resign from office, according to the mayor.

Mayor Ed Reeves says controversy surrounds Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly seeking sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne’s help to dismiss her boyfriend’s charges earlier this year.

“Kenny said he didn’t do it and he’s going to defend himself,” said Mayor Reeves.

Reeves says Chief Payne called him Tuesday morning to say he was not resigning.

“He said at some point in his career he’s going to retire, but he’s going to do it on his time and on his nickel,” said Mayor Reeves.

District Attorney Tony Clayton confirmed a grand jury has been convened on November 21 to hear the case.

When asked by WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ if he believes Payne should resign, Reeves said, “No, I think he’s doing a pretty good job.”

Plaquemine’s Board of Selectman appointed Payne to serve as interim police chief back in 2015, after police Chief Orian Gulotta’s death.

Payne ran for and was elected to the office later that same year and has been chief ever since.

WAFB reached out to Chief Payne and his attorney Tuesday afternoon but have not heard back yet.

