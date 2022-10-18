Facebook
No NDA, no timeline on Baton Rouge’s stormwater fee, Rep. Graves claims; mayor’s office offers clarification

Congressman Garret Graves, R-La.
Congressman Garret Graves, R-La.(U.S. House Office of Photography | US House of Representatives)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Despite previous Baton Rouge city officials’ claims, Rep. Garret Graves says there is not a non-disclosure agreement between the city and federal government, nor is there a required timeline for the proposed stormwater utility fee.

RELATED: City-Parish officials asked to sign NDAs from the federal government amid proposal for Stormwater Utility Fee

The Louisiana representative announced the discovery on social media Tuesday, Oct. 18, after he reportedly spoke with EPA officials.

In response to Rep. Graves’ allegation, the East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office released the following statement:

The City-Parish is working to remain in compliance with our Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) Louisiana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (LPDES) Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) Permit.  This effort includes establishing a robust stormwater plan of improvements, maintenance, and monitoring.  Our current deadline for providing a plan to achieve compliance with our permit and address the findings of the MS4 audit is the first quarter of 2023.

The non-disclosure agreement (NDA) is a City-Parish drafted agreement.  The NDA is signed by City-Parish staff and City-Parish consultants to protect discussions regarding our stormwater permit and the City-Parish’s historic shortcomings in the area of stormwater compliance.  No state or federal governmental agency has required the City-Parish to execute a non-disclosure agreement or confidentiality agreement as it pertains to stormwater compliance.

However, as is standard practice, settlement discussions that may lead to court action should remain confidential for the benefit of all parties.

There is no NDA regarding the stormwater proposal. There is an NDA with the Parish Attorney concerning our conversations with the Justice Department regarding our MS4 audit. Also, while there is no deadline regarding our stormwater proposal, there is a deadline from the Justice Department to submit our plan for MS4 permit compliance.

RELATED STORIES
Baton Rouge officials announce stormwater utility fee proposal; community meetings to be held for discussion
Baton Rouge residents criticize new stormwater utility fee proposal at community meeting
Meeting set to discuss proposed stormwater utility fee in EBR

