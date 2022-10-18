Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish responded Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning to an incident that they are describing as a murder-suicide, according to Sheriff Randy Smith’s office.

Deputies say that a woman called 911 around 8:30 a.m. saying she had just shot her daughter and was about to shoot herself. The dispatcher said that what immediately followed was the sound of a gunshot.

Officials say Tara Book, 43, shot and killed her 23-year-old daughter, Brittany Buras, before turning the gun on herself Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning in Mandeville. (WVUE)

Officials say Tara Book, 43, shot and killed her 23-year-old daughter, Brittany Buras, before turning the gun on herself Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning in Mandeville. (WVUE)

When deputies arrived at the residence in the 700 block of Lane Street, they say they found two females dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

The parish coroner’s office identified the victims as Tara Book, 43, and her 23-year-old daughter, Brittany Buras.

An autopsy will take place Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.