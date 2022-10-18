Metro Council not likely to discuss proposal to extend last call on gamedays this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A proposal to keep bars open later in Baton Rouge on gamedays has fizzled out for now.

Back in September, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted to extend bar closing hours until 3 a.m. for LSU and Southern University home games that began after 5 p.m.

The move was to help alleviate the traffic nightmares after football games, like what was seen after the Southern vs. LSU game.

Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are required to vote on the ABC Board’s decision.

But we’re told council members will not consider the proposal this year due to ‘bad timing.’ Citing the Stormwater Master Plan proposal and other factors.

“I’m not requesting for it to be put on the agenda, and it’s something that I feel like we can deal with next year before football season,” said Metro Councilman Aaron Moak of District 4.

LSU also only has three home games left. The Tigers play Ole Miss this Saturday at Tiger Stadium, Alabama on November 5, and UAB on November 19.

“I think they’d rather do it one time and get it right, then try and piecemeal it together,” said Scott Wilfong, the chairman of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving Louisiana chapter sent a letter to members of the Metro Council, urging them to oppose the proposal to extend the current closing time for the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants.

“I think there’s just a lot of issues on the table and I just don’t think there’s an appetite to take it up at this moment. I think it might be something that we’ll see next year. But from what I hear with all the other things going on in the parish with other issues, this is just something the council is not ready to take up and deal with at this moment,” said Wilfong.

Wilfong says there has also been talked about creating a special permit for individual establishments that wanted to stay open later.

“That was one idea that was on the table, and that is something that they (council members) may choose to explore. But it will take a little more time. So, I think them wanting to get it right is the most important thing and I agree with them on doing it that way,” said Wilfong.

The next Metro Council meeting is set for Wednesday, October 26.

