Man officially charged for distribution of child porn, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has indicted a man for the distribution of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say that James Martin, 50, of Texas, received a three-count indictment and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, Martin is accused of sending more than 250 sexually explicit videos and photos of young children to an undercover FBI agent in Louisiana. Investigators added the alleged crimes happened between July 2022 and August 2022.

The investigation involves the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Panola County, Texas Sherrif’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.