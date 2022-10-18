Facebook
Lawmakers to discuss medical marijuana during meeting

The meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana state lawmakers are set to discuss medical marijuana during the meeting of a state task force.

According to the task force meeting agenda, lawmakers are set to address several topics regarding medical marijuana. They are set to talk about employee protections for those who use medical marijuana as well as potential ways that drug testing could impact workers.

Meanwhile, the agenda shows that lawmakers are expected to consider how medical marijuana could potentially benefit firefighters and employed veterans.

Louisiana’s medical marijuana task force was created in Sept. of 2022.

