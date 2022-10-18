Investigators need help from the community to solve Prairieville road rage incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scott Gray just left the hospital Tuesday, after being beaten and left unconscious on the side of the road after a minor traffic accident in Prairieville Sunday.

“You know, I don’t personally know the family, but I know a lot of people that do know the family and say that you know, he was a, he’s a wonderful guy going through a lot of hard times right now, and then has to deal with this,” Elvis Jacob said.

Folks trying to help find the perpetrator have been sending in tips to the sheriff’s office.

“Just be kind of trying to watch out, see if I see a vehicle matching that description, you know, it’s a shame that this kind of thing happens,” Jacobs said.

“For us, it was imperative to make sure that we get a perpetrator off the street that’s causing harm to any of our citizens in Ascension Parish because if one of us is affected, all of us are, and that’s kind of how the community is here,” Donovan Jackson, PIO, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, said.

Tuesday, a new surveillance video shows a truck, possibly a ford, that Ascension deputies believe the perp was driving - passing a store minutes after the beating.

“It is something that gives us a little bit more to work with so that we can put this out in the community and ask people, look, if you’ve seen this truck, if you know where it’s located, please call us and let us know so that we can get this perpetrator off our streets,” Jackson said.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the truck had undercarriage lighting that was blue or purple and distinct headlights.

“For us to not only talk about or describe the truck, but now we can put a visual image out there for folks to see. We’ve got a lot of great tips from folks and a lot of great feedback to try to help with this situation, with this incident,” Jackson said.

