Game Day BBQ Brisket and Rib Sliders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to barbecue, brisket is especially favored by the “masters” due to its moist and tender texture (if you cook it right)! No self-respecting barbecue buff will use a knife, or even a fork, for that matter, when it comes to a properly cooked beef brisket! Today, Pitmaster Keith Watson will show us how it’s done, and we are creating a game-day favorite with his “masterpiece.”

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound leftover barbecued brisket, shredded

½ pound leftover rib meat, shredded

2 tbsps butter

¼ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup ketchup

8 ounces tomato sauce

8 ounces Sweet Baby Ray’s® Barbecue Sauce

2 tbsps Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp salt

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp ground black pepper

¼ tsp ground cumin

6 rolls, toasted

Method:

In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell peppers then sauté until just turning translucent, 5–7 minutes. Add minced garlic and sauté another minute. Add ketchup, tomato sauce, barbecue sauce, Worcestershire, salt, chili powder, ground black pepper, and cumin. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, stirring often. Add shredded brisket and shredded ribs to the pan and fold into the sauce until the meat has absorbed most of the sauce. Cook for an additional 5 minutes. Serve on toasted rolls and topped with your favorite fixing such as Mardi Gras slaw

