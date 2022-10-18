Freeze Warnings in place with record lows possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The much-anticipated blast of cooler air comes surging into the area today in the wake of Monday’s strong cold front. Highs will only reach the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. The combination of low humidity and breezy conditions will result in an enhanced fire risk, so be extra cautious with any sort of open flame, including cigarette butts.

Freeze Warning

A Freeze Warning is now in effect for areas near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor on Wednesday morning. While the National Weather Service forecast continues to be a bit more aggressive than ours with the cold air, a brief light freeze is possible, especially for areas near and north of the state line. Take care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes will be fine.

Record Lows?

Record lows will also be in jeopardy over the next couple of mornings. The records stand at 36 degrees for Wednesday and 35 degrees for Thursday in Baton Rouge, and we’ll have a chance to tie or exceed those on both days.

Weekend Warm-Up

The roller coaster ride continues late this week and into the weekend as high pressure builds in from the south and results in a quick warm-up. Highs will rebound into the low to mid 80s from Friday through the weekend, with much milder mornings also expected.

Football Forecasts

It’s homecoming week for both LSU and Southern, and weather should cooperate for festivities and games on both campuses. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit warm, reaching the low to mid 80s, but things should get more comfortable from late afternoon into the early evening. No rainfall is expected.

