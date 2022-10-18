Crash in EBR reportedly involved school bus, officials say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews responded to a crash in East Baton Rouge that reportedly involved a school bus, according to emergency officials.

The crash happened on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the area of Old Hammond Highway and Stonegate Court, officials added.

They said one person was taken to a hospital with a minor injury. However, officials could not say whether the person was on the bus or in another vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

