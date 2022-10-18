Construction begins for new facilities at Livingston Parish schools

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Construction has started on new facilities at three schools in Livingston Parish.

The upgrades are taking place at Live Oak High School, Albany Lower Elementary, and Albany Upper Elementary.

“It’s exciting to see the plans we have for addressing needs in our district are becoming reality,” Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “The needs that are being met by these two projects demonstrate the broad spectrum of care provided to our students. Livingston Schools is committed to meeting the needs of the whole child – from providing daily nutrition to expanded opportunities for learning.”

According to officials, crews held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new institute of medicine, aviation, and the arts at Live Oak High School. Leaders say the new facility will be named for career and technical education coordinator Stacy Poloaola. It will allow students to better focus on STEM learning.

A “brick breaking” ceremony also recently took place for a new cafeteria at Albany Lower Elementary and Albany Upper Elementary.

“Right now, the scheduled lunch times for these schools must begin very early in order to give all the students access to the cafeteria,” said Dr. Devin Gregoire, a school board member. “By expanding the facility, we will be able to create a rotation schedule that better accommodates their day. At the same time, we will give our child nutrition staff an updated, modern workspace.”

Leaders say that funds from a half-cent sales tax in the Albany School district are funding the construction of the new cafeteria.

