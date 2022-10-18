Cold temps will affect the plants and pets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Before the chill sets in, prep for pets and plants.

It’s the first cold snap of the season, while folks are getting their home and families ready for the winter-like temps, don’t forget about the pets.

“If it’s temperatures where you feel like it would be really hard for you to stay out all night, maybe you should like to think about making alternate plans for your pets,” explains Veterinarian Amanda Maciasz.

Maciasz says a cold burst like this one, coming tonight, could make pets sick or they get frostbite if they stay outside all night.

“Just making sure that we have good bedding for them and maybe a covered area, and some people have even used lights to provide some extra warmth. So, it’s really common for kitty cats to try and seek that warmth. Oftentimes, they can do that in the car hoods because they will get close to the engine, where they feel it’s warmer. So, the first thing in the morning, maybe make sure there are no little critters sitting under your car,” adds Maciasz.

Besides pets, plants can also be affected by colder weather. Co-owner of D’s Garden, Darren Duffy, says don’t forget to water the plants.

“First thing that we’ve done today and we’ll continue to do because of the wind, is that we will be watering. That is one of the most important things that you can go ahead and do right now,” says Duffy.

Duffy also mentions that bringing in hanging baskets and fall mums inside will protect them from the wind.

“Our fall mums right now, a lot of people have mums that they are decorating with. I would recommend moving those in, they are more susceptible with this cold snap to go ahead and have an effect on their buds,” explains Duffy.

Duffy also says covering some of the gardens with a blanket or a freeze cloth will help too.

Before going to bed tonight, ensure you’ve got everything covered before the chill sets in.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.