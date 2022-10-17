Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SWAC announces Southern/Prairie View suspensions, fines after pregame fight

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - SWAC officials announced more than a dozen players from Southern and Prairie View will be suspended after a pregame fight on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Information provided by SWAC:

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced multiple student-athlete suspensions and institutional fines stemming from the pregame altercation that transpired between the Southern University and Prairie View A&M University football teams on Saturday, Oct. 8. A total of 21 student-athletes (eleven from Southern and ten from Prairie View A&M) have been suspended for one game for their respective involvement in the altercation. After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that the student-athletes involved in the altercation violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct. Additionally, the Conference Office has levied a fine against Southern in the amount $7,500.00, along with a fine against Prairie View A&M in the amount of $10,000.00. The league determined that Prairie View A&M failed to comply with the SWAC’s Gameday Management Decorum which led to additional PVAMU fines. The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior. We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU’s win over Florida; previews game against No. 7 Ole Miss
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (66)
LSU OT Will Campbell named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Southern wide receiver August Pitre III (88)
Southern WR August Pitre III named SWAC Newcomer of the Week
Tulane ran its record to 6-1 with Saturday's 45-31 victory at South Florida. (AP Photo/Chris...
Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998