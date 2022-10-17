Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suspect behind bars for child rape, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department arrested a man for allegedly raping a child.

Police said the victim showed up to the St. Gabriel Police Department and claimed Ronald Hardy forced her to perform sexual acts. The victim alleged she was raped multiple times over the past year.

Reports show during the investigation, Hardy had two active warrants for rape out of Zachary and in Baker, according to officials.

Hardy was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for violating first-degree rape (7 counts), aggravated crimes against nature (7 counts), contributing to the delinquency of juveniles who perform sexual acts (7 counts), and other sex charges. He was also booked on having outstanding warrants.

This investigation is ongoing.

Check back later for more updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Monarch Ave. shooting
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge Police Department
Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
Scott McGowan
Man accused of ramming into law enforcement vehicle twice, authorities say
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation