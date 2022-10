BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Southern wide receiver August Pitre III was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week for his performance against Alcorn State on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The graduate transfer from Rice finished with four catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. The Jags won 21-17.

