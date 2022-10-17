SMART LIVING: Score your dream job

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - One in five people are likely to switch their jobs this year.

Getting the interview gets your foot in the door. However, experts say the questions you ask during the interview may just get you hired.

Instead of asking about the potential workload and tasks for the position, ask the interviewer, “What could be done in the first year of hiring me that would amaze you?”

This question gives you the opportunity to showcase the skills you have that can accomplish that.

You can also ask the question, “What is the potential growth for this role?”

It shows that you are eager to grow within the company.

Some other questions include “Are there any concerns with hiring me?”

This question may seem risky, but it gives you the chance to clarify any misconceptions.

Experts say candidates should never ask about pay, time off, or benefits during the first interview. Wait until later in the hiring process.

