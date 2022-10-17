Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Score your dream job

(Pixabay)
By Milvionne Cherry and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - One in five people are likely to switch their jobs this year.

Getting the interview gets your foot in the door. However, experts say the questions you ask during the interview may just get you hired.

Instead of asking about the potential workload and tasks for the position, ask the interviewer, “What could be done in the first year of hiring me that would amaze you?”

This question gives you the opportunity to showcase the skills you have that can accomplish that.

You can also ask the question, “What is the potential growth for this role?”

It shows that you are eager to grow within the company.

Some other questions include “Are there any concerns with hiring me?”

This question may seem risky, but it gives you the chance to clarify any misconceptions.

Experts say candidates should never ask about pay, time off, or benefits during the first interview. Wait until later in the hiring process.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

Latest News

Airline Highway
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
LSU football (generic).
LSU HOMECOMING: Everything you need to know for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’
SU HOMECOMING: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’
Police Lights
Child injured in shooting on Monday, officials say