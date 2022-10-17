Facebook
Sheriff considers incentives to help with vacancies

(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Over the last five years, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office has lost about 120 deputies, which represents a complete turnover of the entire force.

“It has become a problem,” Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux said.

He says it’s time to look at the budget and the money set aside for salaries.

“When you have such a problem like this, you have to look at the numbers. We had to do something,” Thibodeaux said.

For the first time, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office now has a pay scale, but concern about their ability to compete with neighboring agencies still lingers for Sheriff Thibodeaux.

“What is enough to attract and maintain? What else can we do to recruit?” asked the sheriff.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the parish has a total area of 557 square miles of land. The sheriff’s office is responsible for the rural area.

”My concern would be not having enough patrol to keep our parish safe,” Thibodeaux said.

Despite response time being a burden, he is adamant about not compromising quality for quantity.

”We won’t do that,” Thibodeaux added.

