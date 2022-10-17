Seven people displaced during early morning fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled an early morning fire that left seven people displaced in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the flames broke out just before 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, on South Flannery Road.

When crews got to the scene of the fire, they found flames on the outside wall and inside the home’s attic. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents. Investigators have not determined a cause for the fire.

