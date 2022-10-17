Facebook
Seven people displaced during early morning fire

Fire on South Flannery Road
Fire on South Flannery Road(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled an early morning fire that left seven people displaced in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the flames broke out just before 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, on South Flannery Road.

When crews got to the scene of the fire, they found flames on the outside wall and inside the home’s attic. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents. Investigators have not determined a cause for the fire.

