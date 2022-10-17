Restoring ‘Unity in the Community,’ a community discussion for Plaquemine residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of Plaquemine held a public forum to discuss restoring ‘Unity in the Community’.

Several people from around the area came to ask leaders, city-parish officials, and members of law enforcement what they need to do to help fight crime.

“What you see now are these folks being sick and tired of being sick and tired of the crime in their neighborhoods,” said Tony Clayton, the District Attorney of Iberville Parish.

More than a month ago, Clyde Mcnell was hosting a funeral at his church. A shooter came and shot one of the visitors.

“That this is a reality that we are having young people 18 years old who are willing to come to a funeral and shoot somebody,” said Mcnell.

Leaders are pushing for parents to ask tough questions to make sure their children stay on the right path.

“These conversations ask do you know, are you involved, how do you feel? You have to have these conversations and spend the time needed in the home first,” Donald Richardson Jr.

Law enforcement officials are trying to be more proactive in high-crime areas in Iberville Parish.

“We pull over cars, we ask them where you’re going, what are you doing riding around this time of night. We try to do it within the constitutional constraints,” said Clayton.

Tony Clayton says parents should look for signs, gang colors, and emblems in their children’s possession.

“Crime has no conscious, and so we have to protect our suburban area as well as our urban areas,” said Clayton.

