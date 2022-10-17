Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Report: Saints expected to be without key players Thursday vs Arizona

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) embraces wide receiver Chris Olave (12)...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) embraces wide receiver Chris Olave (12) after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 27-26. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are 2-4 after losing another close game to the Bengals last Sunday (Oct. 16) at home and injuries were a major contributing factor in the defeat.

The Saints will be challenged by injuries once again on Thursday (Oct. 20) when they travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals.

Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan reports that the team is expected to be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receivers Mike Thomas and Jarvis Landry.

Duncan also says that the Saints might benefit from the possible return of rookie wide receiver Chis Olave, who has been one of the better offensive talents around the league.

Lattimore, Thomas, and Landry were all absent in last Sunday’s loss at home to the Bengals. In the second half of that game, the Saints struggled on defense with coverage underneath and red zone woes were apparent in times the Black & Gold needed points the most.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

Latest News

Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals...
Burrow, Chase lead Bengals past Saints, 30-26
Saints rookie wideout Chris Olave will miss Sunday's home game against Cincinnati as he...
Saints without top 3 receivers Sunday against Burrow’s Bengals, Winston active
Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during...
AP source: Tom Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Grady Jarrett
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed