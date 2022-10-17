Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday.

According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

