One person injured in early morning BR shooting, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are looking into a shooting that left one person badly injured on Monday, Oct. 17, just before 12:30 a.m.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex just off Greenwell Springs Road near the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, according to officials.

Officials added that the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

