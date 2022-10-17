Facebook
The Nutcracker returns to BR River Center Theatre

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is kicking off its season with The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holiday production of The Nutcracker is returning to the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre stage.

For five years, the production took place inside a temporary home due to renovations at the River Center Theatre. Supply chain issues and hurricanes further delayed the production’s return to the theatre stage.

Organizers of The Nutcracker said the 2022 performance will feature original sets, props, and effects that audiences did not get to see over the past few years.

Performances are set to take place on December 17 and 18 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

Tickers are on sale through Ticketmaster.com, by calling (225) 766-8379, or in person at the River Center box office. They cost between $30 and $50.

