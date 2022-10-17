Multiple adults, juvenile detained after reported fight at Westdale Middle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three adults and a juvenile were put in handcuffs after a fight at a Baton Rouge middle school on Monday, Oct. 17.

It happened at Westdale Middle School on Claycut Road.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported and they are still investigating the incident.

