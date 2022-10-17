Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Multiple adults, juvenile detained after reported fight at Westdale Middle

Three adults and a juvenile were put in handcuffs after a reported fight at Westdale Middle...
Three adults and a juvenile were put in handcuffs after a reported fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge on Oct. 17, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three adults and a juvenile were put in handcuffs after a fight at a Baton Rouge middle school on Monday, Oct. 17.

It happened at Westdale Middle School on Claycut Road.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported and they are still investigating the incident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

Latest News

Airline Highway
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
SMART LIVING: Score your dream job
LSU football (generic).
LSU HOMECOMING: Everything you need to know for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’
SU HOMECOMING: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’