Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Meeting set to discuss proposed stormwater utility fee in EBR

If the governor decides to sign HB713 into law, Louisiana would become the 42nd state to...
If the governor decides to sign HB713 into law, Louisiana would become the 42nd state to declare stormwater to be a utility.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A public meeting to discuss a proposed stormwater utility fee in East Baton Rouge Parish is set for Monday, Oct. 17.

The meeting will be at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library on Port Hudson-Pride Road from 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m.

Members of the EBR Metro Council are hosting the gathering as part of a series of public meetings to give residents the opportunity to get information and ask questions. Click here for a more detailed list of planned meetings.

Officials said the proposed fee is a way to help fund plans to reduce flood risk and improve water quality in Baton Rouge.

“The quality, quantity, and movement of water within our parish impacts every facet of our daily lives, from the way we navigate our community and the resiliency of our neighborhoods, to our health and quality of life,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Establishing a dedicated funding source for adequate and consistent stormwater maintenance and improvement throughout East Baton Rouge Parish empowers our community to address chronic litter, water quality, and flood risks while helping to ensure we retain local control of our stormwater system.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

Latest News

Airline Highway
BRPD: One killed in stabbing on Airline Highway
Police Lights
One person injured in early morning BR shooting, officials say
File
CONSUMER REPORTS: Hearty and healthy hot cereal cups
Baton Rouge General, YMCA team up for ‘Boo the Flu’