Meeting set to discuss proposed stormwater utility fee in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A public meeting to discuss a proposed stormwater utility fee in East Baton Rouge Parish is set for Monday, Oct. 17.

The meeting will be at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library on Port Hudson-Pride Road from 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m.

Members of the EBR Metro Council are hosting the gathering as part of a series of public meetings to give residents the opportunity to get information and ask questions. Click here for a more detailed list of planned meetings.

Officials said the proposed fee is a way to help fund plans to reduce flood risk and improve water quality in Baton Rouge.

“The quality, quantity, and movement of water within our parish impacts every facet of our daily lives, from the way we navigate our community and the resiliency of our neighborhoods, to our health and quality of life,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Establishing a dedicated funding source for adequate and consistent stormwater maintenance and improvement throughout East Baton Rouge Parish empowers our community to address chronic litter, water quality, and flood risks while helping to ensure we retain local control of our stormwater system.”

