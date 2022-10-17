Greater BR State Fair makes final preparations ahead of 2022 event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair are making last-minute preparations ahead of the 2022 event.

The fair will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 27, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 6.

The entire event is making a move from its regular location at the Fairgrounds off Airline Highway to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish. The change comes as a major construction project gets underway at the Fairgrounds.

RELATED STORY: Greater Baton Rouge State Fair announces temporary move to Ascension Parish

General admission tickets for the 2022 fair will cost $5 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The ticket price is $10 for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Click here for more on tickets.

The fair’s carnival midway will have more than 40 rides for every age group. Organizers said people with a cast are not allowed to go on most of the rides. They added that pregnant women should contact the midway office ahead of time to determine their safety on fair rides.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.