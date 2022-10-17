Goodbye warm weather; first fall frost possible this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strong cold front will slide through the area today, but with limited moisture in place, only isolated showers are expected. Highs will top out in the upper 70s in most areas under mostly cloudy skies.

First Fall Frost?

A drastically cooler airmass will settle in on Tuesday and remain in place for at least a few days. Tuesday’s highs will only reach the mid 60s, but the biggest story this week will be lows tumbling into 30s on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The first frost of the fall appears to be a good bet for areas north of the interstates, with a close call for metro Baton Rouge. If a frost does indeed occur, this would be 2-3 weeks ahead of the average first frost for most.

Late Week Warm-Up

The roller coaster ride continues late this week and into the weekend as temperatures see a fairly quick rebound. A returning southerly flow will allow highs to climb to near 80 degrees by Friday and into the mid 80s over the weekend. Morning temperatures will also gradually moderate. No rainfall is expected from Tuesday through at least Sunday.

Saturday Football Forecasts

Both LSU and Southern will be at home this Saturday, and weather looks to cooperate for both games. Plenty of sunshine means it will get a little warm for the Ole Miss-LSU game, with kickoff temps in the mid 80s falling into the upper 70s. Southern’s 4 p.m. kickoff against Virginia University of Lynchburg will see temperatures in the low 80s falling into the low 70s.

