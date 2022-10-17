Facebook
Child injured in shooting on Monday, officials say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a child Monday, Oct. 17.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on North 49th Street, a little north of Gus Young Avenue. They later learned a child arrived at a Baton Rouge area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, police added.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

