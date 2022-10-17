Facebook
The Butterfly Society hosting domestic violence awareness event this week

The Butterfly Society
The Butterfly Society(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Butterfly Society is holding its 8th annual ‘Walk A Mile In Their Shoes’ event this week to raise awareness about domestic violence.

It will take place on Tuesday, October 18, at 6 p.m. in Rhorer Plaza in Downtown Baton Rouge.

The program will feature survivors of domestic violence, public officials, and guest speaker Tammy Boone.

The Butterfly Society is a non-profit Domestic Violence Organization founded in October 2014 by Executive Director, Twahna Harris.

The organization offers a variety of services to individuals in the community who have been impacted by domestic violence e.g., advocacy, information and referrals, outreach, safety planning, and support groups.

