BRPD: One killed in stabbing on Airline Highway
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17.
According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m.
They added that the male victim died from his injuries at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.