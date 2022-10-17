BRPD: One killed in stabbing on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17.

According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m.

They added that the male victim died from his injuries at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

