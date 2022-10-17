Facebook
Brian Kelly recaps LSU’s win over Florida; previews game against No. 7 Ole Miss

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly will recap his Tigers’ big road victory over Florida and will preview the homecoming matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss around noon on Monday, Oct. 17.

The news conference will be streamed.

RELATED: Daniels scores 6 total TDs to lead LSU to huge road win over Florida

LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) beat the Gators behind a total of six touchdowns by quarterback Jayden Daniels. He threw for three scores and ran for three others.

Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is coming off a 48-34 win over Auburn.

Kickoff for LSU-Ole Miss is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will air on WAFB.

