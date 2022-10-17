Baton Rouge General, YMCA team up for ‘Boo the Flu’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The community is invited to several drive-thru and walk-up flu shot events being planned by the Baton Rouge General and YMCA.

“Boo the Flu” will take place over a two-week period starting Monday, Oct. 17, and will last through Saturday, Oct. 29.

Doctors are recommending that people get their flu shot by the end of the month to ensure protection during flu season. Statewide, the Baton Rouge General Hospital said there is an above-average number of flu-like cases. Young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions are most at risk, according to experts.

During “Boo the Flu,” people ages three and above are invited to receive a flu shot. The Baton Rouge General said the shots are free with most insurances. The public is asked to bring a valid photo ID and insurance card.

Below is a list of the scheduled flu shot events:

Monday, October 17 : 8-11 a.m., Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary

Wednesday, October 19 : 8 a.m.-Noon, A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Dr., BR

Saturday, October 22 : 8 a.m.-Noon Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr., BR Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Pkwy., Addis

Tuesday, October 25 : 9 a.m.-Noon, C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Hwy., BR

Wednesday, October 26 : 8-11 a.m., ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., BR

Saturday, October 29: 8 a.m.-Noon, Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr., BR

For more information, the public can call the number (225) 763-4500.

