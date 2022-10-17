Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Parish School Board, Jefferson Parish to receive disaster grant to improve emergency infrastructure

FEMA (generic).
FEMA (generic).(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension and Jefferson parishes will receive a combined $3,011,590 in Hurricane Ida relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), announced Sen. John Kennedy on Monday, Oct. 17.

“Hurricane Ida hit Ascension and Jefferson Parishes hard. This $3 million will help update and install emergency infrastructure to stabilize and prevent damage from natural disasters,” said Kennedy.

According to Kennedy’s office, $1,687,302 of the disaster relief grant funds will go to the Ascension Parish School Board and $1,324,288 to Jefferson Parish for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

Latest News

Police Lights
EBRSO: Female allegedly shot by girlfriend’s 17-year-old son
Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, October 17
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back!
Greater BR State Fair makes final preparations ahead of 2022 event
If the governor decides to sign HB713 into law, Louisiana would become the 42nd state to...
Meeting set to discuss proposed stormwater utility fee in EBR