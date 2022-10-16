Two overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16.
According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
In both shootings, police said the victims’ injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time. The investigations into each scene are ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
