Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998

Tulane ran its record to 6-1 with Saturday's 45-31 victory at South Florida. (AP Photo/Chris...
Tulane ran its record to 6-1 with Saturday's 45-31 victory at South Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 24 years, Tulane University boasts a Top 25-ranked college football team.

The Green Wave entered both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll as the No. 25-ranked team in the nation on Sunday (Oct. 16). Coach Willie Fritz’s team ran its record to 6-1 with a 45-31 victory at South Florida on Saturday.

Tulane garnered 115 votes in the Associated Press poll to take the 25th spot, just ahead of Purdue (95) and LSU (87).

In the coaches’ poll, Tulane took the No. 25 spot with 83 points, placing just ahead of No. 26 LSU (83 points).

The last time Tulane was a Top 25 team was at the end of the 1998 season, when the Green Wave finished as the seventh-ranked team in the nation.

