SU Law Center hosting total wellness and cancer awareness event

Organizers said the main goal of the event is to offer as many resources as possible to people battling cancer and other health issues.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is preparing to host a total wellness and cancer awareness event.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, between 9 a.m. and noon at the SU Law Center’s atrium. Admission is free for members of the public.

According to organizers, the event will offer wellness screens as well as resources that address nutrition, caregivers, and more. There will also be a panel discussion about cancer awareness involving local survivors and health experts.

Nearly 17 million people are living with cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Organizers said the main goal of the event is to offer as many resources as possible to people battling cancer and other health issues. Organizers added there’s also a push to help people overcome disease stigmas.

To learn more about the event, click here.

