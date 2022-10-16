Facebook
Southern edges Alcorn St. to take command of SWAC West

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are in first place in the SWAC West after taking down Alcorn State in A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Jags held on for a 21-17 victory over the Braves. Southern improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the SWAC, while Alcorn fell to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

BeSean McCray was 12-of-19 for 199 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also ran eight times for 13 yards.

McCray’s favorite target was August Pitre, who had four catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. The pair hooked up for a 39-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and that first drive ended with a 37-yard score from McCray to Pitre.

On the ground attack, Karl Ligon led the way with 16 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. Jerodd Sims had 11 carries for 55 yards.

The Southern defense contained the Alcorn rushing attack, which has been dominant this season. Defensive back Corione Harris led the way with 10 tackles and an interception.

Southern will host the Virginia University of Lynchburg for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

