Saints expected to be without top 3 receivers Sunday against Burrow’s Bengals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are expected to be without their top three wide receivers when they host former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (Oct. 16), according to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Veterans Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) already were ruled out on Friday. But Schefter reported that rookie Chris Olave is expected to join them on the team’s inactive list when it is released at 10:30 a.m., 90 minutes before the scheduled noon kickoff in Caesars Superdome.

Saints’ WR Chris Olave, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a concussion, is not expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source. This would leave the Saints without WRs Olave, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2022

Olave is recovering from a concussion sustained last Sunday, when he was slammed to the turf on a touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks.

While the expected absences theoretically make things easier in coverage for New Orleans-beloved Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, the Saints still have some weapons.

New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever 😂 it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

In last week’s 39-32 victory over Seattle, running back Alvin Kamara produced 194 scrimmage yards (103 rushing, 91 receiving). And tight end Taysom Hill won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns and throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Adam Trautman.

The four touchdowns Hill produced last week eclipsed the two touchdowns that four entire teams (Broncos, Colts, Bears, Commanders) combined to score in the past two Thursday Night Football games.

