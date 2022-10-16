Facebook
Saints expected to be without top 3 receivers Sunday against Burrow’s Bengals

Saints rookie wideout Chris Olave is expected to miss Sunday's home game against Cincinnati as he recovers from a concussion sustained on a touchdown reception against Seattle on Oct. 9.
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are expected to be without their top three wide receivers when they host former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (Oct. 16), according to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Veterans Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) already were ruled out on Friday. But Schefter reported that rookie Chris Olave is expected to join them on the team’s inactive list when it is released at 10:30 a.m., 90 minutes before the scheduled noon kickoff in Caesars Superdome.

Olave is recovering from a concussion sustained last Sunday, when he was slammed to the turf on a touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks.

While the expected absences theoretically make things easier in coverage for New Orleans-beloved Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, the Saints still have some weapons.

In last week’s 39-32 victory over Seattle, running back Alvin Kamara produced 194 scrimmage yards (103 rushing, 91 receiving). And tight end Taysom Hill won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns and throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Adam Trautman.

The four touchdowns Hill produced last week eclipsed the two touchdowns that four entire teams (Broncos, Colts, Bears, Commanders) combined to score in the past two Thursday Night Football games.

