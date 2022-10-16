Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

One more warm day, then a cold blast next week

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, October 16.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re kicking off Sunday with areas of dense fog, which should burn off by mid-morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds, highs warm again in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16(wafb)

There isn’t a chance of rain today, but overnight into Monday, there will be a 20% chance of scattered rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16(wafb)

Monday will be the day of transition, as a sharp cold front comes to town. Highs will be in the low 80s, but the real cold air will build into our region Monday night into Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16(wafb)

Tuesday and Wednesday highs will only be in the 60s, so it’ll stay cool all day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16(wafb)

Not only that, but lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be the coldest we’ve felt in months, dropping into the 30s. No freeze is expected, but you’ll need the winter gear. Temperatures will rebound later in the week, with little to no rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, October 16.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, October 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15
Weekend warming, then a cold blast next week
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, October 15.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, October 15
Jared Silverman gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Saturday, October 15.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, October 15