One more warm day, then a cold blast next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re kicking off Sunday with areas of dense fog, which should burn off by mid-morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds, highs warm again in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16 (wafb)

There isn’t a chance of rain today, but overnight into Monday, there will be a 20% chance of scattered rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16 (wafb)

Monday will be the day of transition, as a sharp cold front comes to town. Highs will be in the low 80s, but the real cold air will build into our region Monday night into Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16 (wafb)

Tuesday and Wednesday highs will only be in the 60s, so it’ll stay cool all day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16 (wafb)

Not only that, but lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be the coldest we’ve felt in months, dropping into the 30s. No freeze is expected, but you’ll need the winter gear. Temperatures will rebound later in the week, with little to no rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 16 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.