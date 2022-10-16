Facebook
Man accused of ramming into law enforcement vehicle twice, authorities say

Scott McGowan
Scott McGowan(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a man accused of ramming his vehicle into law enforcement twice.

Scott McGowan, 52, was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on warrants and multiple charges tied to the pursuit, according to officials.

Deputies were initially executing warrants on Old Live Oak Road overnight, which then led to the pursuit.

Sheriff Jason Ard says McGowan fled the scene upon LPSO’s arrival. In the pursuit, McGowan hit the side of an LPSO unit twice. The damages to both vehicles were considered minor.

Officials say the pursuit ended when McGowan got out of his vehicle on foot, he was then taken down by a K-9.

“LPSO deputies involved in this stop are okay & are committed to #Serving and #Protecting in Livingston Parish,” said Sheriff Ard.

