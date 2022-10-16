Facebook
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

According to investigators, the crash happened in the Belle Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.

The vehicle that crashed into Gilbert left the scene on the westbound side of the roadway, according to investigators. They added they believe the suspect’s vehicle is a 2015 to present Lincoln Continental with damage to its passenger side. Investigators did not have information on the color of the vehicle.

Anyone with information that may be help to help in the investigation is asked to contact Louisiana State Police by calling the number 985) 857-3680.

