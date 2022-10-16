‘Justice for Fatrell’ hosts annual Stop the Violence parade, to help fight crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been since years since Fatrell Queen was found shot to death in his closet. Today his mother, Tara Snearl returned to the same home.

“You wake up to a tragedy and your life is ripped apart you’re trying to pick up the pieces and you’re trying to find solace in this,” said Tara Snearl, president of the Justice for Fatrell organization.

Snearl founded the ‘Justice for Fatrell’ organization to encourage people to put guns down and choose different ways to handle conflict.

For the past few years, she’s invited dozens of people to parade around each block with them, including the families of other victims.

“Violence should never be tolerated, especially murder and sometimes we tend to become numb to that situation so it takes families that really can feel that pain to get out and to actually do something and to advocate to stop this violence,” said Snearl.

Tara Snearl has made it her mission to create a safe space for people seeking justice for their loved ones.

“We see the tears, there’s joy, and then there are tears, but at the end of the day we know that we are one as a group and we’re going to stand hand in hand and support each other,” Snearl added.

According to Snearl, Fatrell’s case is still unsolved, but she is expecting to receive closure soon.

